Soap Opera Legend Reveals Major Health Update

Soap opera legend Eric Braeden, known as Victor Newman on “Young and the Restless,” announced his cancer diagnosis during a Facebook Live session on Friday.

“I hate to be this personal, but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this,” he said. Braeden told fans he experienced prostate issues shortly after undergoing knee-replacement surgery, and after a series of tests, the doctor revealed he had cancer and required an operation. Newman explained that high-grade cancer cells were discovered near his bladder, and he is now undergoing treatment which includes immunotherapy.” So that’s where I am right now,” Braeden said, as he described his battle to regain his health.

The 82-year-old actor described his health in detail during the 13-minue video. Braeden as been playing the role of Victor Newman for four decades and said his health issues won’t get in the way of his desire to act and continue to portray his character.

“I love acting. I entertain people. I love your support,” Braeden said.

The Emmy-award winning actor became visibly emotional, and struggled to finish relaying this personal update to his fans.

“So, whenever you have someone in the family who goes through this, support them. It can work out. Nowadays, there is so much advancement in cancer treatment, you can survive it,” he said, with encouragement.

The famous actor said that treatment had taught him how to find balance in his own life.

“I’ve learned now to listen to my body more, and not go all out,” he said. (RELATED: WWE Wrestler Alexa Bliss Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis)

“So if you’ve seen me a little under the weather, yeah, I have been, but I will lick this. This bastard ain’t going to get me, I’m going to get it. I’ll be in top form again soon,” Braden said.