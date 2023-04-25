John Mulaney Describes The Intervention That Turned His Life Around

Famous comedian John Mulaney appeared on Theo Von’s podcast and shared stories about his deep addiction to drugs and alcohol that required a very star-studded intervention.

The story is the center of his upcoming Netflix comedy special, but he dove right into the conversation and gave the audience a taste of what they can expect. “I remember I walked into my intervention, I had just been to my drug dealers apartment and I finally got the right balance,” Mulaney said during the podcast. “One pocket all Adderall and coke, one pocket all Xanax, and I was like ‘I have done it,’ I reached equilibrium, yeah, open the door and a bunch of people.” He said he found himself in the middle of an intervention.

Mulaney admitted he was addicted to a cocktail of drugs, and was heavily using cocaine when 12 of his closest friends from his local community joined forces in the form of an intervention, to help him get his life back on track.

His friends gathered around him in New York, and some appeared by Zoom to intercept his drug use, according to Entertainment Tonight. Mulaney quipped about the intervention, calling it the “We Are the World” of alternative comedians over 40, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Mulaney said his intervention included the likes of Fred Armisen and Nick Kroll, along with other big names that had gathered for the sake of his well-being.

“Let me just call this out now, I don’t mean to be weird. It was a star-studded intervention. It was, like, a good group,” Mulaney said to the audience during his live comedy show, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“It was a good group. As mad as I was when I walked in there, I was like, this is a good lineup, this is really flattering in its own way,” he said.

“I was so mad that night. They had tricked me. I mean, at its core, an intervention is a prank. They had pranked me. They were trying to tell me what to do with my life, they were trying to control me,” he said, as he explained his initial reaction.

“They were sending me away to rehab for months. I felt powerless. I felt very angry,” Mulaney said.

Everything ended well for Mulaney, and he is now grateful for the push his friends gave him to turn his life around.

“Getting to do this show, and standing here, listen, I am grateful to everyone at my intervention,” he said, according to Entertainment Tonight. (RELATED: Man Pleads Guilty After Providing Drugs To Actor Michael Williams, US Attorney Says)

“They intervened. They confronted me and they totally saved my life,” he said.

The famous comedian spent two months in rehab, according to Entertainment Tonight.