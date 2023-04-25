Karine Jean-Pierre Dodges When Asked If Biden Would Serve A Full Second Term

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged questions Tuesday about whether President Joe Biden would serve a full second term as president if re-elected.

“I’m just not going to get ahead of the president, that’s something for him to decide, I’m just not going to get ahead of it,” Jean-Pierre said. (RELATED: Joe Biden ‘Knew’ Hunter Was On Burisma Board While Pushing For Fracking In Ukraine, Former Obama Stenographer Says)

Biden announced his re-election bid Tuesday with a video posted to social media. He faces challenges from guru Marianne Williamson and activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the Democratic primary.

WATCH:

Vice President Kamala Harris will be retained as Biden’s running mate, per a January 2022 statement by the president.

Biden’s age may be a factor in his re-election bid, with 68% of likely voters saying Biden was too old to serve a second term, according to a March Yahoo/YouGov poll. Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley called for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75 in her February announcement speech.

Republican presidential candidates slammed Biden in response to the announcement, with Haley vowing to “outwork” the president. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called the re-election bid “elder abuse.”

“It’s revealing that the DNC refuses to host primary debates this year: they’re spitting in the face of their grassroots base,” Ramaswamy added.

