Dana White’s Power Slap Gets Hit With 6 Suspensions Over Multiple Banned Substances

We have a scandal brewing, ladies and gentlemen.

Owned by Dana White, Power Slap is the globe’s top slap fighting league. They also happen to be licensed and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, who just recently hit six fighters with suspensions.

If you’re not familiar with what Power Slap is — where have you been? — it’s a sport that features two competitors that go back and forth slapping each other until one can no longer go on.

Power Slap has received both praise and backlash, which has led to high ratings and top-notch buzz all across America. In fact, success has been so great for the company that they’re returning for a season two. However, they’ll need to find six new competitors before they get to that point.

And that’s because the Nevada Athletic Commission slammed six slappers for banned substance violations, according to Nevada Deputy Attorney General Joel Becker and MMAFighting.com. (RELATED: Jon Jones Teammate Says He Was Set Up After Failed Drug Test)

Approved by the commission, the six fighters have been given temporary suspensions until a disciplinary hearing is held for a potentially larger punishment. There is currently no date set for that hearing.

Six Power Slap competitors suspended in Nevada for numerous banned substances including steroids and narcotics (@DamonMartin) https://t.co/bSemZTbgnq pic.twitter.com/3j5A6qDfbN — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 25, 2023

Crazy stuff, but is anybody really surprised here?

Yeah, I didn’t think so.