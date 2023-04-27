REPORT: Bam Margera Has Been Making Angry Phone Calls To Family While On The Run From Police

“Jackass” star Bam Margera reportedly phoned his family members while on the run from police, and told them how much he hated all of them, TMZ reported Thursday.

Margera has been evading police since Sunday, and is believed to have fled with his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter, according to TMZ. He has allegedly placed some angry, accusatory calls to his relatives, blaming them for putting him in a treatment center in Florida last year.

Margera also accused his family of selling his home and stealing his money, according to TMZ, and threatened to sue them for what he claims they’ve stolen. His loved ones said Margera seemed to be intoxicated during his calls.

Bam Margera’s brother says the former ‘Jackass’ star is on the run from police with his girlfriend and her daughter and has been using meth. https://t.co/cmiUa98n3N — TMZ (@TMZ) April 26, 2023

Margera’s brother, Jess, took to social media with some messages about his brother’s struggle, and revealed that he believes Margera has been using methamphetamine, according to TMZ.

His family has attempted to obtain location information from him during his calls, but Margera refused to provide his location information. His family said he doesn’t have a cell phone, but his girlfriend does. Police have reportedly not attempted to ping her phone, citing that this is a low priority case, according to TMZ. Sources close to the situation said police are interviewing people and are trying to determine his current location.

I appreciate it man, I’m trying to stay positive. Bam really is the sweetest guy when he isn’t messed up. But since his meth habit, hes unrecognizable & I really don’t know what he’s capable of. Seeing him screaming @ at a person that wasn’t there, hallucinating. It’s really… — Jess Margera (@jessmargera) April 26, 2023

Police have been trying to speak with Margera since they were called to a residence in Pocopson Township on April 23. Jess alleged Margera attacked him, struck him in the head multiple times, and threatened him. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Issue Warrant As Bam Margera Flees Into Woods)

“I’ll kill you. I’ll put a bullet in your head,” he said to Jess, according to TMZ. At that point, Margera ran into the woods behind the house, and has not been seen.