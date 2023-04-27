Entertainment

REPORT: Bam Margera Has Been Making Angry Phone Calls To Family While On The Run From Police

Cantor Fitzgerald &amp; BGC Partners Host Annual Charity Day On 9/11 To Benefit Over 100 Charities Worldwide

Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

“Jackass” star Bam Margera reportedly phoned his family members while on the run from police, and told them how much he hated all of them, TMZ reported Thursday.

Margera has been evading police since Sunday, and is believed to have fled with his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter, according to TMZ. He has allegedly placed some angry, accusatory calls to his relatives, blaming them for putting him in a treatment center in Florida last year.

Margera also accused his family of selling his home and stealing his money, according to TMZ, and threatened to sue them for what he claims they’ve stolen. His loved ones said Margera seemed to be intoxicated during his calls.

Margera’s brother, Jess, took to social media with some messages about his brother’s struggle, and revealed that he believes Margera has been using methamphetamine, according to TMZ.

His family has attempted to obtain location information from him during his calls, but Margera refused to provide his location information. His family said he doesn’t have a cell phone, but his girlfriend does. Police have reportedly not attempted to ping her phone, citing that this is a low priority case, according to TMZ. Sources close to the situation said police are interviewing people and are trying to determine his current location.

Police have been trying to speak with Margera since they were called to a residence in Pocopson Township on April 23. Jess alleged Margera attacked him, struck him in the head multiple times, and threatened him. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Issue Warrant As Bam Margera Flees Into Woods)

“I’ll kill you. I’ll put a bullet in your head,” he said to Jess, according to TMZ. At that point, Margera ran into the woods behind the house, and has not been seen.