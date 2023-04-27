Meghan Trainor Shares Way Too Much Information About Her Sex Life

Famous singer Meghan Trainor shared way too much information about her sex life with husband Daryl Sabara during the April 19 episode of her “Workin’ On It” podcast.

Trainor admitted that sex hasn’t quite been as good for her post-pregnancy and she spoke in detail about all the reasons why.

“My husband is a big boy,” she said to her brother, Ryan Trainor, and guest YouTuber Trisha Paytas during the podcast. “My pussy is broken, though. I have pussy anxiety,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Is it all in?’ and he’s like, ‘Just the tip,'” Trainor said.

Trainor also had an interesting wish.

“I wish I could make Daryl smaller. It’s painful, dude,” she said. “I was told I have something called vaginismus,” Trainor explained.

“I thought that every woman walking around was always in pain during and after sex. I was like, ‘Doc, are you telling me that I could have sex and not feel a single bit of pain?'” Trainor said.

She admitted that she had trouble with sex for a full year after giving birth to her first child, and she was completely uninterested in sex for a long time.

“I was like, ‘Do not look at me, do not touch me,'” she said as she recalled her feelings. “It took me so long to even consider having sex with him,” she said.

She went on to say Sabara was a “saint” during that difficult time, but then hinted at some playfulness by saying she still “made sure he was fine.”

Trainor freely expressed “stingy” feelings and continued to describe details about her sexual experiences.

“As soon as he would penetrate, I was like, ‘Ow, ow, ow,’ like that and to the point when I was making this baby, I fucking had to ice myself after,” she said. (RELATED: Christina Aguilera Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Extremely Candid Conversation About Sex Life)

Meghan Trainor causes chatter online after discussing her “painful” sex with “big boy” husband Daryl Sabara, revealing that she “can’t walk” after sex: “[It’s] to the point where I’m like, ‘Is it all in?’ and he’s like, ‘Just the tip.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t do anymore.’ I don’t… pic.twitter.com/sfDETpdCnK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 26, 2023

“And we’re not crazy, I’m a starfish — I go, ‘Get it done.’ We’re having fun, it’s great. Get it done. And then I’m icing myself and I go, ‘There’s gotta be another way,'” she said.

The famous singer admitted she tried “every angle and “each one is worse than the other.”

She’s determined to figure out how to ease her way back in to having good sex and is just giving her body a bit of time to adjust.

“I’m gonna figure it out,” she said. “I’m gonna be a star at sex.”