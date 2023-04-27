Fox News To Anheuser Busch: ‘Hold My Gay Bud Light’

Not too long ago, several prominent Republicans and Democrats called for former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be taken off the air for his reporting on the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the capitol. Well, he’s off the air now, but Fox News is paying a steep price.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a primetime cable news anchor manipulate his viewers the way Mr. Carlson did last night,” Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed in March. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen an anchor treat the American people and American democracy with such disdain. And he’s going to come back tonight with another segment. Fox News should tell him not to.” (RELATED: ‘100 Percent’: Tucker Carlson Calls Ocasio-Cortez ‘A Tool Of The Billionaire Class’)

“My concern is how it was depicted, which is a different issue. It was a mistake, in my view, for Fox News to depict this in a way that’s completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at the Capitol thinks,” said Republican House Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Just weeks ago, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Rupert Murdoch to take Tucker Carlson off the air. pic.twitter.com/etxN8sjGpB — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 24, 2023

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who had previously blasted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for giving Carlson the J6 footage, called for federal regulation of Fox News over Carlson’s show.

“We have very real issues with what is permissible on air and we saw that with January 6th and we saw that in the lead up to January 6th. And how we navigate questions not just of freedom of speech but also accountability for incitement of violence. These are, this is the line that we have to really explore through law as well,” she said. (RELATED: ‘We’ll Be Back On Monday’: Tucker Ate Pizza With Delivery Guy In What Turned Out To Be The Final Moments Of His Show)

Reports indicate that Fox News had become increasingly hostile to Carlson’s brand of on-air commentary, but the decision to cut him loose has cost Fox $800 million. On Wednesday night, Carlson released a short video hinting at his future plans. It got more viewers in one hour than Tucker’s old 8:00 p.m. timeslot got on Fox that night.

Abby Grossberg is suing Tucker Carlson and Fox for what she claims was a hostile work environment and said on MSNBC they made her life a “living hell.” Multiple Fox sources tell me that she was an incompetent employee who was imminently going to be fired following a negative… pic.twitter.com/RBvZN3LdX8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 27, 2023

In other news, Anheuser-Busch’s stock dropped by more than $6 billion after Bud Light partnered with controversial transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. Bud Light execs are reportedly panicking behind the scenes over the backlash, and heads have already started to roll. Some sources claim a lone woke executive approved the partnership without other authorization.

“Some low-level marketing staffer who helps manage the hundreds of influencer engagements they do must have thought it was no big deal. Obviously it was, and it’s a shame because they have a well-earned reputation for just being America’s beer — not a political company. It was a mistake,” one unnamed source told the Daily Wire. (RELATED: Bud Light Breaks Silence On Partnership With Dylan Mulvaney)

Could Fox be suffering a similar fate?

“Now, Fox has bowed the corporate knee and done what the farthest left politicians in America demanded. In short, Fox has gone woke,” Jeffrey Lord writes at The American Spectator.

Scoop: Anheuser Busch insider tells me execs are angry at release of Dylan Mulvaney can It wasn’t posted on any AB/BL social medias & the leading theory is that a Leftist manager secretly did it on their own to push trans agenda New PR statement expected Possible lawsuit… — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 4, 2023

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly accused Fox of misjudging its audience by getting rid of Carlson.

“I think this is a massive error. I think this is a massive misjudgment of what their audience wants. If … this is a reaction to the Dominion lawsuit, why is Maria Bartiromo there? Why is Jeanine Pirro still there? Why is [Fox CEO] Suzanne Scott still there?” Kelly asked, referring to other Fox employees named in the lawsuit. (RELATED: HART: Go Woke, Go Broke Lesson Three: Do Not Hire Out-Of-Touch Ivy Leaguers To Run Bud Light)

Newsmax, a Fox News competitor, has taken the opportunity to blast the network for being “establishment.”

“For a while Fox News has been moving to become establishment media and Tucker Carlson’s removal is a big milestone in that effort,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said in a statement. “Millions of viewers who liked the old Fox News have made the switch to Newsmax and Tucker’s departure will only fuel that trend.”

Without dissident political voices like Tucker Carlson, it’s hard to make the case to viewers that they’re getting a product from Fox that is meaningfully different from what CNN or MSNBC has to offer.