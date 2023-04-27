Maybelline Facing Calls For Boycott Over Dylan Mulvaney Partnership

Maybelline faced calls for a boycott after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video in March touting a partnership with the brand.

Mulvaney posted a TikTok video featuring Maybelline products to celebrate the influencer’s “365 Days of Girlhood.” The video starts with a bare-faced Mulvaney applying Maybelline products. The transgender influencer then covers the camera lens with a makeup brush before pulling back to reveal a fully made-up face in the subsequent shot. (RELATED: Nike Partners With Dylan Mulvaney To Promote Women’s Clothing)

“Getting glam for my Day 365 show with @maybelline #maybelline partner,” Mulvaney wrote in the video’s caption.

Some conservatives on social media responded by calling for a boycott of Maybelline.

“Guess you didn’t hear about BudLight @Maybelline . You know what to do Natural Born Women. Boycott Maybelline, “ one twitter user wrote

“Making mockery of women!” wrote another.

Man Dylan Mulvaney is now representing Maybelline. Guess you didn’t hear about BudLight @Maybelline. You know what to do Natural Born Women. Boycott Maybelline. pic.twitter.com/7WapxSkIt5 — Katherine Trotter🇺🇸 (@KatATrotter) April 24, 2023

Another user tweeted, “Looks like we have another brand we need to boycott! Peace out Maybelline…Real women aren’t men and never will be!”

Bud Light has faced a boycott over its partnership with Mulvaney, causing a 17 percent decline in sales revenue in the weeks following Mulvaney’s video touting the partnership. Two Anheuser-Busch executives have taken leaves of absence amid the growing backlash.