Maybelline Facing Calls For Boycott Over Dylan Mulvaney Partnership

[Screenshot/Twitter/Public — User: Katherine Trotter]

Corey Walker Reporter
Maybelline faced calls for a boycott after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video in March touting a partnership with the brand.

Mulvaney posted a TikTok video featuring Maybelline products to celebrate the influencer’s “365 Days of Girlhood.” The video starts with a bare-faced Mulvaney applying Maybelline products. The transgender influencer then covers the camera lens with a makeup brush before pulling back to reveal a fully made-up face in the subsequent shot. (RELATED: Nike Partners With Dylan Mulvaney To Promote Women’s Clothing)

“Getting glam for my Day 365 show with @maybelline #maybelline partner,” Mulvaney wrote in the video’s caption.

Some conservatives on social media responded by calling for a boycott of Maybelline.

“Guess you didn’t hear about BudLight @Maybelline. You know what to do Natural Born Women. Boycott Maybelline, one twitter user wrote

“Making mockery of women!” wrote another.

Another user tweeted, “Looks like we have another brand we need to boycott! Peace out Maybelline…Real women aren’t men and never will be!”

Bud Light has faced a boycott over its partnership with Mulvaney, causing a 17 percent decline in sales revenue in the weeks following Mulvaney’s video touting the partnership. Two Anheuser-Busch executives have taken leaves of absence amid the growing backlash.