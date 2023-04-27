Maybelline Facing Calls For Boycott Over Dylan Mulvaney Partnership

Maybelline faced calls for a boycott after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video in March touting a partnership with the brand.
Mulvaney posted a TikTok video featuring Maybelline products to celebrate the influencer’s “365 Days of Girlhood.” The video starts with a bare-faced Mulvaney applying Maybelline products. The transgender influencer then covers the camera lens with a makeup brush before pulling back to reveal a fully made-up face in the subsequent shot. (RELATED: Nike Partners With Dylan Mulvaney To Promote Women’s Clothing)
“Getting glam for my Day 365 show with @maybelline #maybelline partner,” Mulvaney wrote in the video’s caption.
Some conservatives on social media responded by calling for a boycott of Maybelline.
“Making mockery of women!” wrote another.
Man Dylan Mulvaney is now representing Maybelline.
Guess you didn’t hear about BudLight @Maybelline. You know what to do Natural Born Women.
Boycott Maybelline.
— Katherine Trotter🇺🇸 (@KatATrotter) April 24, 2023
Another user tweeted, “Looks like we have another brand we need to boycott! Peace out Maybelline…Real women aren’t men and never will be!”
Bud Light has faced a boycott over its partnership with Mulvaney, causing a 17 percent decline in sales revenue in the weeks following Mulvaney’s video touting the partnership. Two Anheuser-Busch executives have taken leaves of absence amid the growing backlash.