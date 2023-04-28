‘Men Who Also Menstruate’: College To Provide Menstrual Products In Men’s Bathrooms

Emerson College will provide menstrual products, including tampons and pads, in all men’s bathrooms. This decision follows years of lobbying from student activist group Emerson Flows, which claims to “fight for menstruation equality” on campus.

In April 2022, Emerson Flows started a petition demanding the college supply period products in all campus bathrooms. The petition reached 408 signatures before Vice President of Student Life Jim Hoppe approved a $7,000 initiative for the project, according to The Berkeley Beacon.

Although menstrual products were already distributed in select women’s bathrooms, Emerson Flows president Emily Lang insisted they should also be available in men’s and gender-neutral bathrooms as well, the outlet reported.

“While I understand that the majority of the menstruators at this school are cis[gender] women, we should still treat men who also menstruate with the same level of respect,” Lang told the outlet. “You get period products just like everyone else, and you get the same amount because you’re just as valid.”

“Healthcare is a human right, and part of healthcare is having ample supplies for when your period happens,” Emerson student Camryn Ciancia said, according to the Beacon. “It shouldn’t be privilege-based to get period care … Emerson tries to be inclusive, and the best way to be inclusive is to make sure that there are resources available for everyone whenever they need it.” (RELATED: Colleges Are Putting Tampons In Men’s Bathrooms Because Men Can Have Vaginas Too)



Emerson’s initiative to provide menstrual products in men’s bathrooms will begin on July 1, 2023, Hoppe said, per the Beacon.