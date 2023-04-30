Twitter Adds New Features As Competitors Grow

While Twitter rolls out new features, alternatives to the platform are growing.

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, is funding a new “decentralized” platform known as Bluesky, according to the New York Times. Jay Graber serves as CEO for what is supposedly an alternative to Twitter, which Elon Musk took over in 2022. The new social media platform is being called “Twitter 2.0,” according to The New York Times.

Graber was asked if he was ready for Musk to ban Bluesky’s links in a March interview with The Verge.

“As the owner of a centralized site, he is free to do that if he wants. But this is exactly why what we’re building is important — the AT Protocol gives users freedom, and developers locked-open APIs,” Graber told the outlet.

Celebrities and journalists are reportedly joining BlueSky; in order to access the platform, however, potential users need an invite, according to NBC News.

Jack Dorsey-founded app Bluesky sees surge of interest as ‘Twitter 2.0’ https://t.co/yV9NV6Vwdf — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 29, 2023

Mastodon, which was founded by German software developer, Eugene Rochko, is another potential Twitter competitor. It was originally released in 2016 and recently had its first stable release in November 2022, as reported by technology news site Dignited. (REPORT: Liberal Twitter Alternative Mastodon Sees 30% Drop In Users Over The Past Month)

While these other platforms are currently in development, Twitter has been releasing new features for users, including expanding the use of its “Community Notes” to Twitter ads. This collaborative anti-misinformation tool enables Twitter users to add context to potentially misleading tweets. Previously known as “Birdwatch,” it was rolled out in its current form after Elon Musk took over Twitter.