ABC Shows New York Stock Footage During Heat-Knicks Game … And The Twin Towers

How on earth do you make this mistake?

During their coverage Sunday of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat, ABC (the parent company of ESPN) seemingly showed stock footage of New York City. And if that wasn’t bad enough outdated journalism (the game was literally in NYC, you couldn’t get some live shots?), the stock footage featured the World Trade Center in the background.

When the game went into halftime and after a brief report, ABC’s broadcast was cut to a photo of New York City, showing the Statue of Liberty as the focus, but viewers at home also got a glimpse of the Twin Towers.

The World Trade Center collapsed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City.

“We mistakenly used an old stock image and we apologize,” said ESPN in a statement that was issued to Fox News Digital.

This did in fact air on ABC. https://t.co/hsDSYXQUg6 pic.twitter.com/mnOFk8hvrd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 30, 2023

Personally, I have no problem with stock footage if it’s not too outdated or if it’s relevant to the subject (if it is outdated), but how on earth do you use decades-old stock footage when you’re literally in that particular city? You couldn’t get some live shots before the game?

And how on earth do you make the mistake of showing the World Trade Center?

Wow … ESPN just gets worse and worse. (RELATED: REPORT: James Harden Appears To Smack Man During Heated Argument At Las Vegas Casino)

And by the way, how about my Miami Heat though?!

We’re looking absolutely beautiful right now.