Dua Lipa Reveals An Eye-Popping Tiffany Necklace From The Vault

Famous singer Dua Lipa revealed a massive, eye-popping Tiffany diamond taken out of the vault for the very special occasion of the 2023 Met Gala on Monday.

The theme for the 2023 fashion event centered around celebrating the legacy of iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, and Lipa shone more brightly than all the other stars on the red carpet, thanks to the oversized diamond around her neck.

“This little thing?” she quipped as she gushed with pride over her jewelry. “It’s a Tiffany diamond that I feel very lucky I get to wear tonight,” she said. “And yeah — they pulled it out of the vault for me.”

Feel our eyes they’re all over Dua Lipa at the #MetGala. 😍 pic.twitter.com/ToHeq1BGxb — E! News (@enews) May 1, 2023

Lipa proudly displayed the huge diamond as she expressed how significant it was that the valuable bling was on display.

“It’s very special, it hasn’t been seen before, that’s why I feel very lucky I get to showcase it tonight, here at the Met Gala,” she said.

The singing sensation humbly declared her excitement about being part of such an important night in fashion history.

“I feel very lucky that Anna asked me to do this, to honor Karl’s night, and his legacy,” she said, making reference to the fashion mogul and global editorial director of Vogue. (RELATED: Doja Cat Wears Prosthetic Cat Face On Fashion’s Biggest Night)

“It’s going to be an amazing experience and I’m really looking forward to it,” she said.

Lipa’s dress was as breathtaking as the diamond that accented it. “This dress is also very, very, very special. And it’s been on all my mood boards. It’s a 1992 fall bride dress from Chanel, by Karl, obviously,” she said.

“It’s a big dream come true for me,” she added.