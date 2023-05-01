REPORT: Executives Around NFL Angry That Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman Getting So Much Love

In terms of football wealth, Howie Roseman is absolutely making it rain.

Ever since the 2023 NFL Draft ended, the debate has been on about what team had the best draft. But one thing that everybody has been agreeing on is how excellent of a draft the Philadelphia Eagles had, with a load of people giving the credit to general manager Howie Roseman — and praising him in the process.

Prior to the draft, the Eagles were already stacked with a talented roster that was built by Roseman. And not only was it stacked, it was a championship roster with the team literally just being a few plays away from a Super Bowl title in February, ultimately losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on a last-second field goal, 38-35. Oh, that’s not all, the roster also had very few weaknesses, despite losing free agents like Javon Hargrave. Philly was already loaded.

And then we get to the NFL Draft.

During last year’s edition, the Eagles made a brilliant trade with the New Orleans Saints that saw them land their 2023 first-round pick, so when the smoke cleared for the 2022 campaign, the best team in the NFL (in regards to the regular season) managed to get the 10th overall pick in the draft — just incredible. And the Eagles took massive advantage, grabbing Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter (who many, including myself, believed was the best player in the draft) who was somehow (not trying to hear about his off-the-field issues) still available.

But that’s not all that Roseman and the Eagles did, they also drafted another Georgia Bulldog (edge rusher Nolan Smith) with their other first-round pick, which came at No. 30. Then, Philadelphia traded up to land cornerback Kelee Ringo at No. 105. Mix Carter, Smith and Ringo in with last year’s picks of Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, and the Eagles now have five members of the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs defense — debatably the best college football defense in years. (RELATED: Will Levis Lost Over $24 Million After Sliding From No. 4 To No. 33 In NFL Draft)

Howie Roseman further built on the already-A+ draft, picking up Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen who will most likely be an instant starter at the guard position next season. And after the Detroit Lions picked Jahmyir Gibbs in the first round, the Eagles got running back D’Andre Swift in a trade, and for cheap as well. Oh, and if you didn’t know, Swift is also a Bulldog.

Just incredible, and understandably so, Roseman was praised for it.

Eagles GM, Howie Roseman, separates himself from every other GM during the draft. Last year it was AJ Brown, who catapulted the eagles receiving room. This year adding Swift via trade to what’s already been an elite draft. The eagles roster will again be top tier. https://t.co/OyRK6MpzHV — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 29, 2023

But you know what comes with success: haters.

Speaking on NFL Network, @PSchrags mentioned some executives around the league are getting annoyed with how much praise Howie Roseman is receiving. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) April 29, 2023

Haters gonna hate. Keep doing you, Howie! Fly Eagles fly!