Florida Panthers Pull Off Mammoth Upset Over Boston Bruins To Advance In NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

OH MY GOD! MY FLORIDA PANTHERS DID IT!

They might have set multiple records during the NHL regular season for being so dominant, but the Boston Bruins failed to get past the Eastern Conference 1st Round after being eliminated from the playoffs Sunday night in a 4-3 Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers (MY Florida Panthers!).

With 8:35 into overtime, winger Carter Verhaeghe scored a goal that sent the Panthers into a frenzy of glory, while the entire city of Boston was stunned in silence.

The Cardiac Cats (who completely earned their nickname in this series) now advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals where they will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto won their first playoff series since 2004 after taking out the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.

Florida was down to the Bruins, 3-1, in the series, but won three straight to force the elimination of Boston. The Panthers got the victory after sneaking into overtime after defenseman Brandon Montour scored with only a minute left in regulation.

After an incredible campaign, the 2022-23 Bruins are the most successful team in NHL history (in terms of the regular season), now owning the records for most wins (65) and points (135).

AND MY FLORIDA PANTHERS BEAT THEM! I’M ECSTATIC!

LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK!

THE GLORY!

Wow, what a time it is for me as a South Florida sports fan.

My Miami Heat advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals after a massive upset over the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round, and now are up 1-0 against the New York Knicks (just three games away from back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances, three in four years). And now my Florida Panthers just beat the Boston Bruins?! THE BEST TEAM IN THE FRIGGIN' LEAGUE?!

What a time it is for South Florida! Heat, Panthers … Let’s bring it home, boys!