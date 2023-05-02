Lia Thomas Hates Real Feminists

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological man, went on a podcast to claim that feminists are insufficiently feminist if they don’t support Lia Thomas swimming in women’s sports.

The pain is coming from the patriarchy, the patriarchy of biological men that come into women’s spaces, undress in women’s only spaces, race against women in sports, beat women because they have physical advantages and then demean us on podcasts. That’s the patriarchy winning.

