EXCLUSIVE: Watchdog Group Sues EPA For Records Of Frank Biden’s Potential Communication With The Agency

The Functional Government Initiative (FGI), a watchdog legal group, is filing a transparency lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for any potential communications between Frank Biden and the agency.

FGI filed its transparency lawsuit Monday after the EPA failed to provide records in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed in February. The FOIA request also sought records from a sugar cane lawsuit filed by Frank Biden’s employer, the Berman Law Group, where Biden works as a non-attorney senior advisor, according to its website. (RELATED: REPORT: Hunter Biden Paid $750,000 In Support For Love Child, Attorneys Say)

READ THE COMPLAINT HERE:

FGI EPA Complaint by James Lynch

Frank Biden ran an advertisement on President Biden’s inauguration day touting his relationship with the president, CNBC reported. The ad was about the sugar cane lawsuit filed by the Berman Law Group against a large Florida sugar cane companies for allegedly harming nearby residents with controlled burns. The lawsuit was announced in June 2019, the same day Biden released his environmental plan during his presidential campaign.

“The combination of Berman Law Group’s class action lawsuit and the administration’s environmental justice initiatives raise potential ethical concerns. We already know that Frank Biden invoked his relationship with his brother in an ad for his employer,” FGI spokesman Pete McGinnis said in a statement.

“Did he, his colleagues, and their special interest allies do the same with any communications with regulators whose actions could impact their case? Is the DOJ getting in on the act by preparing to file litigation against the same sugar industry players at the center of Frank Biden’s class action effort? The withheld records could likely assist the public in assessing whether these concerns are warranted.”

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.