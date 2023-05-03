Tucker Carlson To Make First Public Appearance Since Leaving Fox

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson is scheduled to speak at a fundraiser Thursday in his first public appearance since departing Fox News.

Carlson will appear at the Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, Alabama, for an event which will raise funds for Rainbow Omega, an organization helping “adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.”

Rainbow Omega’s mission is to “glorify God by ensuring that adults with developmental disabilities have a permanent and safe home where their abilities and potentials are respected and nurtured in a Christian environment,” according to the organization’s website.

The venue seats 1,200 and seats are still available. Tickets range from $65 to $80, the website states.

This will be Carlson’s first public appearance since Fox News announced it had severed ties with the host. However, Carlson posted a video on Twitter shortly after the news broke on his departure from the network. (RELATED: ‘Nobody Likes Her’: Megyn Kelly Guesses Who Is Leading Charge Against Tucker At Fox News)

Carlson was also spotted “howling in laughter” as he emerged from his home in Boca Grande, Florida, with his wife Susan, according to the Daily Mail.

“Retirement is going great so far,” Carlson reportedly said.