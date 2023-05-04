Director Of ‘Little Mermaid’ Remake Defends Changes To Song That Was Apparently Too Rapey

Fan and critics have been hotly debating changes made to Disney’s remake of “The Little Mermaid,” and the film’s director is stepping up to defend the decision.

In an interview with Comic Book on Tuesday, director Rob Marshall defended the changes to lyrics of one of the film’s most well-known songs. The live action reboot sticks to the classic story, but adjusts its tone to “reflect how society has changed since the animated film first debuted.”

Marshall explained to Comic Book that “We asked Lin-Manuel to make some slight adjustments to the original lyrics for ‘Kiss the Girl,’ because it’s important to remember that the culture and sensitivities have changed over the last 34 years, and it’s vital that we are respectful to those changes.” (RELATED: Internet Trolls Display A Love/Hate Relationship With The Little Mermaid Voice Actors)

The film’s composer Alan Menken also sounded off in defense of the changes, explaining “people have gotten very sensitive about the idea that [Prince Eric] would, in any way, force himself on [Ariel].” He added that there were further lyrical “revisions in “Poor Unfortunate Souls” regarding lines that might make young girls somehow feel that they shouldn’t speak out of turn, even though Ursula is clearly manipulating Ariel to give up her voice.”

Some on Twitter thought the lyrical changes were yet another example of Hollywood ruining a classic by catering to liberal audiences, while others thought the backlash was unnecessary.

So they are going to ruin it like every woke remake lately? Hollywood – we can’t seem to find a way to make something new, so hey, let’s ruin a classic. It will flop and our backers will lose money but think of all the social Justice street cred we will get. — Juno Who (@Junowhotoo) April 8, 2023

The right is about to get big mad over a cartoon adding lyrics to imply consent. They like their animation all rapey. — Warren (@swd2) April 7, 2023

The new lyrics to the songs have not yet been revealed. The film will be released May 26.