REPORT: ‘Transgender Toddlers’ Receiving Treatments At North Carolina Universities

Multiple medical schools in the state of North Carolina are reportedly administering sex change treatments to toddlers, according a report released on Tuesday by Education First Alliance.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, East Carolina University, and Duke University have all been identified as medical schools that offer transitioning therapies for toddlers, according to an investigation titled “Transgender toddlers treated at Duke, UNC, and ECU” by Education First Alliance.

Duke University opened the “Child and Adolescent Gender Care Clinic” in 2015 and reportedly treats children as young as two years old for gender dysphoria, according to Education First Alliance. Duke Child and Adolescent Gender Care Director Deanna Adkins claimed in a 2015 interview that the center works with young children, ABC 11 reported. (RELATED: ‘All Hell’s Going To Break Loose’: Jordan Peterson Predicts Dire Consequences For Hospitals Transitioning Children)

“We are working with all kinds of kids, from infants to teens. And we take care of children that are having problems developing gender,” Adkins said, according to ABC 11.

The University of North Carolina (UNC) treats children as young as three years old for gender dysphoria, according to Education First Alliance. The university’s intake form reportedly claims that the institution provides sex change therapies for minors aged three to 11.

UNC Department of Psychiatry’s Gender Equality Psychiatry Clinic allegedly offered services for gender dysphoric youth as young as four years old. Website links to pages describing these services have reportedly been broken, according to The Christian Post. The university also reportedly offers hormone therapy for students under “informed consent protocol,” meaning that the clinic does not require a letter from a healthcare professional before allowing students to undergo gender treatments, according to the outlet.

Dr. Colby Dendy, East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine clinical assistant professor of internal medicine and pediatrics, reportedly told The East Carolinian that sex change treatments should be available for “people of all ages” and should be incorporated in primary care. Dendy also claimed that the university’s LGBTQ+ Clinic receives support from the Department of Pediatrics and the university, the outlet noted.

“The literature tells us that kids can start around age four having their gender identity, so we do not want to exclude anybody within the pediatrics realm,” Dendy said, the outlet reported. “A big part of our goal is to provide affirming primary care to everybody in LGBTQ+ spectrum.”

The East Carolina University Health Sciences Sexual and Gender Diversity Committee webpage claims that the university offers care for “children” and people of “all ages” in multiple departments including emergency medicine and pediatrics.