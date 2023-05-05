‘Somebody Knows Who Did This’: Police Seek Answers After 6-Year-Old Shot To Death While Playing In Yard

Police in Kansas are searching for a suspect or suspects involved in a shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy while he was playing in a yard May 3, multiple outlets report.

Sir’Antonio Brown was found wounded in front of his home after a shooter or shooters opened fire on the child in what does not seem to be a “random act,” Kansas City Police Maj. Violeta Magee said, according to CBS News. Brown was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the outlet continued. (RELATED: 12-Year-Old Dies In Drive-By Shooting)

An investigation continues Friday morning surrounding 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown’s death, who was shot and killed while standing outside his home Wednesday night. https://t.co/lD4LoHLAw8 — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) May 5, 2023

Police officers reportedly found more than 30 shell casings while investigating the scene. “Somebody knows who did this,” Police Deputy Chief George Sims told KCTV. “Do not retaliate. Do not confront them. Do not shelter them. Call TIPS. Call the police department, so that we can follow up and bring this investigation to a quick conclusion and bring these shooters to justice.” (RELATED: 45 Gang Members Hit With Federal Charges As Prosecutors Seek To Classify Gang Violence As Organized Crime)

Police put out an alert for a mid-2000s maroon Subaru Legacy missing its front bumper, CBS reported. The vehicle was captured by a home surveillance video as it drove by Sir, who had allegedly been standing near a car and a bicycle. Moments later, the shooting began, KCTV reported. A tip led investigators to find the abandoned vehicle at around 8 a.m. Thursday across the border in Kansas City, Missouri, KCTV reported in a separate article.

“Sir was my godson,” Shyneisha Hill told the outlet. “I just want the people that did this brought to justice. Sir deserves justice. No 6-year-old deserves that. No child deserves that. No parent deserves what my cousin is going through.”