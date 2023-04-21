12-Year-Old Dies In Drive-By Shooting

A 12-year-old girl died in a drive-by shooting in Hartford, Connecticut, on Thursday.

Shots struck Se’Cret Pierce, a student at Thurman L. Milner Middle School, in the head and wounded three others at about 8:45 p.m., the Connecticut Post reported. After being transported to Saint Francis Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries at 7:00 a.m. the following day. (RELATED: Police Say 14 People, Including 3 Children, Attending Vigil Were Shot In Drive-By Shooting)

At least 4 people shot, including 12-year-old girl, in drive-by shooting in Hartford, Connecticut — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 21, 2023

“This is a painful day in our community,” Mayor Luke Bronin told reporters, according to the Connecticut Post. “I don’t have the words I want to say to Se’Cret’s mom and loved ones … that we are all so deeply sorry. That we are with them today in grief, in prayer and with love.”

“It was more crying than talking,” said Rev. Saylor Oliver, Se’Cret’s grandfather. Shane Oliver, Se’Cret’s father and Saylor’s son, was killed in a Hartford shooting in 2012, the Hartford Courant reported.

Bronin said three people who survived the drive-by shooting had “extensive firearm involvement and criminal history,” and called on them to cooperate with investigators, the Connecticut Post reported.

“It is not acceptable not to share the information you know about who took the life of a 12-year-old girl,” Bronin said, according to the outlet. “That’s not fair to her family, that’s not fair to her loved ones, it’s not fair to her memory, it’s is not fair to our community.”