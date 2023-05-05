Milwaukee Bucks Fire Head Coach Mike Budenholzer After Catastrophic Playoff Upset Against Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks are so livid, they just made a power move.

Coming into the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks were the No. 1 seed. Nevertheless, they suffered a massive upset in the Eastern Conference 1st Round to the Miami Heat — losing the five-game series 4-1.

It was such a catastrophic playoffs exit that the Bucks opted for drastic change Thursday evening, firing head coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons with the team that saw them win the 2020-21 NBA championship.

“The decision to make this change was very difficult,” said Bucks general manager Jon Horst in a statement. “Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee.

“This is an opportunity for us to refocus and reenergize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season.”

Budenholzer led Milwaukee to a 58-win season in the 2022-23 campaign. The Bucks‘ elimination to the Heat would be only the sixth time in NBA history that a No. 1 seed lost to a No. 8. So, with how embarrassing of an upset this was, you can understand why Milwaukee made the move.

BREAKING: The Milwaukee Bucks dismissed coach Mike Budenholzer, sources tell ESPN. Budenholzer is out after the East’s top-seed suffered a first-round loss to the Miami Heat. pic.twitter.com/wQp0Zk3lxi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 4, 2023

Check out my Miami Heat though, out here, getting head coaches fired.

I love it! LET'S GO HEAT!

I love it! LET’S GO HEAT!