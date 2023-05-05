Napoli Fans Go Completely Bonkers After The Blues Win First Serie A Championship In 33 Years

It’s championship season! Just ask Naples, Italy!
After a Thursday 1-1 draw against Udinese, Napoli clinched its first Italian Serie A championship in 33 years.
Heading into the game with a whopping 16-point lead on the table with five matches left on the schedule, Napoli only needed a draw to win the Scudetto. After Serie A top scorer and Napoli player Victor Osimhen equalized the game in the 52nd minute for the Blues and the team held on until the 90th minute, the club and their fans got their wish as they clinched the league championship.
Now the dream is real: #Napoli are champions of Italy again! #Napul3
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre #TuttoPerLei pic.twitter.com/30a5j9lNX8
— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) May 4, 2023
Napoli’s third title in Italy’s top soccer division is also the first since the legendary Diego Maradona led the team to championships in each 1987 and 1990.
“Napoli, this is for you,” said Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti. “There are people here who will be able to get through difficult moments in their lives because they remember this moment. These people deserve all the joy.” (RELATED: ‘Has The S**ts’: Logan Webb Says The San Francisco Giants Have Stomach Problems After Trip To Mexico City)
And he was more right than he knew, as the city of Naples absolutely partied like there was no tomorrow.
Just check out this outright glory:
Incredible. Naples 🎉 #Napoli pic.twitter.com/5Y5kXYmSWf
— Italian Football News 🇮🇹 (@footitalia1) May 4, 2023
I cant get to my hotel let alone sleep #napoli pic.twitter.com/dNHilnlq4X
— foolsrushin (@NPage10) May 4, 2023
Meanwhile in Napels #napoli
— CB (@traemter) May 4, 2023
💙 Piazza Umberto on the island of Capri…#ForzaNapoliSempre #scudettonapoli #sscnapoli #napoli #UdineseNapoli pic.twitter.com/CYybbz8SV7
— Calcio England (@CalcioEngland) May 4, 2023
If there is one place in the world to be right now, it’s Naples. 🔥⚽️🇮🇹#Napolipic.twitter.com/hyOM41XRzN
— Barry Anderson (@BarryAnderson_) May 4, 2023
Champions history #maradona
It is truly unique / unbelievable
Sports fans gone mad
Unreal to be here
@MiguelDelaney -amazing pic.twitter.com/Y6nOcmr3bf
— Shane Curran (@shanetcurran) May 4, 2023
🇮🇹 Campioni d’Italia
🇮🇹 Campioni d’Italia
🇮🇹 Campioni d’Italia #UdineseNapoli #Napoli #Scudetto pic.twitter.com/BknY2HNaYr
— Antonello Perillo (@anperillo) May 4, 2023
Non stop…#Napoli #napolicampioneditalia pic.twitter.com/eClhYinpTA
— Salvatore Sannino (@SaxSan2) May 4, 2023
#Napoli in festa / il Calcio è questo 🔝 pic.twitter.com/gB6OWn4U5K
— Maurizio Pistocchi (@pisto_gol) May 4, 2023
They were even dropping their kids (and themselves) in the name of celebration:
Napoli fan dropped child…Did it worth it?pic.twitter.com/A5JXmzRm8H#Napoli
— Hrach Khachatryan (@hrachoff) May 4, 2023
And you know the boys were partying as well:
The Champions #Napoli pic.twitter.com/0TnYvcZTTf
— They Think Kits All Over (@TheyThinkKits) May 4, 2023
So much glory … just so much glory.