Napoli Fans Go Completely Bonkers After The Blues Win First Serie A Championship In 33 Years

It’s championship season! Just ask Naples, Italy!

After a Thursday 1-1 draw against Udinese, Napoli clinched its first Italian Serie A championship in 33 years.

Heading into the game with a whopping 16-point lead on the table with five matches left on the schedule, Napoli only needed a draw to win the Scudetto. After Serie A top scorer and Napoli player Victor Osimhen equalized the game in the 52nd minute for the Blues and the team held on until the 90th minute, the club and their fans got their wish as they clinched the league championship.

Napoli’s third title in Italy’s top soccer division is also the first since the legendary Diego Maradona led the team to championships in each 1987 and 1990.

“Napoli, this is for you,” said Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti. “There are people here who will be able to get through difficult moments in their lives because they remember this moment. These people deserve all the joy.” (RELATED: ‘Has The S**ts’: Logan Webb Says The San Francisco Giants Have Stomach Problems After Trip To Mexico City)

And he was more right than he knew, as the city of Naples absolutely partied like there was no tomorrow.

Just check out this outright glory:

I cant get to my hotel let alone sleep #napoli pic.twitter.com/dNHilnlq4X — foolsrushin (@NPage10) May 4, 2023

If there is one place in the world to be right now, it’s Naples. 🔥⚽️🇮🇹#Napolipic.twitter.com/hyOM41XRzN — Barry Anderson (@BarryAnderson_) May 4, 2023

#napoli #campania Champions history #maradona It is truly unique / unbelievable Sports fans gone mad Unreal to be here ⁦@MiguelDelaney⁩ -amazing pic.twitter.com/Y6nOcmr3bf — Shane Curran (@shanetcurran) May 4, 2023

#Napoli in festa / il Calcio è questo 🔝 pic.twitter.com/gB6OWn4U5K — Maurizio Pistocchi (@pisto_gol) May 4, 2023

They were even dropping their kids (and themselves) in the name of celebration:

And you know the boys were partying as well:

So much glory … just so much glory.