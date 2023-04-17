House Committee Has Identified ‘Six New Biden Family Members’ Involved In ‘Shady’ Transactions, Rep. Comer Says

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said Monday that investigators with the House Oversight Committee identified six more members of the Biden family involved in what he called “shady” transactions.

“I have had staff there over the past two weeks. There are thousands of pages of documents relating to financial transactions,” Comer told Fox Business host and former Trump administration official Larry Kudlow. “Let me be very clear, this isn’t just about the president’s son or the president’s brother.” (RELATED: Joe Biden ‘Knew’ Hunter Was On Burisma Board While Pushing For Fracking In Ukraine, Former Obama Stenographer Says)

“We’ve identified six new Biden family members involved in shady foreign transactions, that we believe were a direct result of influence peddling that brings the number of Biden family members now to nine that were involved in the Biden family influence peddling,” Comer continued.

WATCH:

Comer said many of the deals were tied to Hunter Biden, whose abandoned laptop was the subject of an October 2020 report by the New York Post that was censored by social media companies in the weeks before the 2020 election.

Documents from the laptop were previously authenticated by the Daily Caller in October 2020, while the Washington Post and New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022.

“I have already issued six subpoenas to banks, I already have those bank records in hand,” comer told Kudlow. “Now we’re looking at additional banks because we learned of new accounts and new LLCs we didn’t know existed.”

A spokesperson for Comer referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to a statement released by the House Oversight Committee. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.