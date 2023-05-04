‘Smoking Gun’: Rep. Mace Says Comer ‘Won’t Wait Long’ To ‘Share’ FBI Doc On Biden With American People

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Thursday that Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky “won’t wait long” to reveal the contents of an FBI document on President Joe Biden.

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa and Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, wrote to the FBI Wednesday, demanding the agency produce a document detailing what a whistleblower said were details of an alleged criminal scheme involving a foreign national and then-Vice President Biden.

“I would say that I believe this is the smoking gun, and what did Joe Biden know and when did he know it? And we want the American people to see what he knew and does he even remember any of this that happened? Because I think a lot of Americans feel Republicans are held to one standard and Democrats held to another,” Mace told “Fox News Tonight” host Lawrence Jones. “Everyone in this country regardless of your politics should be held to the same standard and so that’s the purpose of this investigation, to get to the bottom of it and follow the facts where they lead us.” (RELATED: Chuck Grassley Says ‘The FBI Needs To Come Clean’ About Evidence Of Biden’s ‘Possible Criminal Activity’)

“I’ve seen the suspicious activity reports. I’ve read about the prostitution rings,” Mace continued. “I’ve seen the millions of dollars in shell companies coming and going from our adversaries to nine members of the Biden family. It needs to be investigated.”

WATCH:

Comer said in an April 17 statement released by the House Oversight Committee that investigators identified six more members of the Biden family involved in what he called “shady” transactions reportedly tied to Hunter Biden.

“The FBI can run, but they cannot hide, so when we get this document in our hands and show it to the people in the oversight committee in our investigation and show that connection, which is what this document will do, will show the connection between the president and the Biden family and his son and the money that was being moved around by these different shell companies,” Mace said.

The New York Times reported on investigations by the Department of Justice into Hunter Biden for alleged violations of tax and gun laws in March 2022. The report cited data from a laptop abandoned at a Delaware computer repair ship that was the subject of an Oct. 14, 2020 report by the New York Post.

An email from the laptop were authenticated by the Daily Caller News Foundation in October 2020.

Mace said that Comer was eager to share results of his investigation with the American people.

“I can tell you Jamie Comer won’t wait long,” Mace said. “He’s going to want to have this investigation, he’s going to want to share it with the American people.”

