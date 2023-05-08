‘Underestimated The (Woman’s) Bondage Skills’: German Police Rescue Man After Wilderness Sex Game Goes Horribly Wrong

German police rescued a man Wednesday after a wilderness sex game reportedly went horribly wrong.

A cyclist and a hunter heard the 51-year-old’s screams from the woods and discovered him fully clothed and wrapped in bondage, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The man was bound by rope with pantyhose over his head, and he was found on a deer-hunting platform near the German town of Bueckburg, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Loud And Full Body Orgasm’: Woman Allegedly Makes Sudden Outburst During Classical Music Concert)

Police said Friday that a woman whom the man met online was likely responsible for the sex game gone sour, AP reported. She allegedly received a phone call after tying the man up, prompting her to leave him stranded when she left the forest.

“The 51-year-old told officers that he had a box cutter on him ‘for such situations’ but seemed to have underestimated the (woman’s) bondage skills because he was unable to reach the knife,” police said, according to the outlet.

The man did not sustain any injuries, AP reported. He allegedly refused to give police any information about the woman’s identity.

Law enforcement have initiated an investigation into the woman, suspecting her of failure to render assistance and potential deprivation of liberty, according to the outlet.