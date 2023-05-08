Pro-Life Group Releases Statement Following ‘Terrific’ Private Meeting With Trump After Public Criticism

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America (SBA) has released a statement following a meeting between the group’s president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, and former President Donald Trump.

Trump drew fire from pro-life groups, including SBA, when Trump’s spokesperson commented in April saying the abortion issue should be left to the states. SBA said it would “oppose any presidential candidate who refuses to embrace at a minimum a 15-week national standard to stop painful late-term abortions while allowing states to enact further protections.” Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) told the Caller that “Republicans cowering in the face of literal child killing makes them totally unfit to lead.”

“This afternoon I joined Senator Lindsey Graham and Tony Perkins for a terrific meeting with President Trump. His presidency was the most consequential in American history for the pro-life cause,” Dannenfelser said in a statement released Monday. (RELATED: Biden Admin Tells Catholic Hospital To Put Out Sanctuary Candle Light In Violation Of Religious Beliefs)

Marjorie Dannenfelser, head of one of the nation’s top pro-life groups (@sbaprolife), says she met with Donald Trump today. Big since team Trump royally pissed off most national pro-life groups earlier this spring with a statement indicating abortion is a state’s issue. pic.twitter.com/PfMDpPB8wq — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 8, 2023

“During the meeting, President Trump reiterated his opposition to the extreme Democratic position of abortion on demand, up until the moment of birth, paid for by taxpayers – and even in some cases after the child is born,” Dannenfelser continued. “President Trump believes such a position is unworthy of a great nation and believes the American people will rebel against such a radical position that aligns us with China and North Korea.”

“President Trump knows the vast majority of Americans oppose brutal late-term abortions when the child can feel pain and suck their thumbs. President Trump reiterated that any federal legislation protecting these children would need to include the exceptions for life of the mother and in cases of rape and incest. Protecting unborn children capable of feeling pain would align America with the civilized world and with 47 out of 50 European nations.”

Pro-life groups criticized the president in January after he blamed pro-lifers who supported “No Exceptions” bans on abortion for Republican losses in the 2022 midterm elections.

Trump said that a ban on abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy would “help to facilitate the culture of life to which our nation aspires” in 2018. Trump became the only sitting president to attend the pro-life national rally the March for Life in 2020.