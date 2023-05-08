‘Yellowstone’ Ending Is Reportedly ‘Unrelated’ To Kevin Costner’s Divorce

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner’s sudden divorce has nothing to do with the shock news that the show will be ending after its fifth and current season, according to reports published Friday.

Costner’s wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce in early May, the news apparently coming as a surprise to the “Yellowstone” star. Rumors of the couple’s marital struggles first surfaced in summer 2022, when Baumgartner apparently demanded Costner quit the show over its shooting schedule.

One day after news of the divorce broke online, Paramount quietly told Deadline that “Yellowstone” would be ending after the second half of season five. Though a whole new series is planned to start just one month later, the timing of the cancellation was fairly suspect.

A source close to the situation told People that Costner’s divorce and the cancellation of “Yellowstone” are not connected. The divorce “has nothing to do with ‘Yellowstone,'” the source reportedly said. “The two situations are unrelated.”

Rumors also swirled around whether Costner had gotten someone on the set of “Yellowstone” pregnant, but these were quickly shut down by all involved. (RELATED: Taylor Sheridan Releases First Images Of New Drama Series ‘Lioness’ With A Surprise Casting Update)

The concluding half of “Yellowstone” season five is reportedly slated to air in November, to be quickly followed by the new series. All we know about the extension show is Matthew McConaughey is in talks to star, and that it will carry on the “Yellowstone” franchise. Some of the cast from the original series will be involved, but no one knows exactly who just yet!