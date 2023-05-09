Former Tucker Carlson Producer Withdraws Lawsuit Against Fox News: Report

The former Fox News producer who accused the company of forcing her to provide misleading testimony in the Dominion lawsuit case has withdrawn one of her suits, according to The New York Times (NYT).

Abby Grossberg, who worked for both Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, alleged in the suit that Fox lawyers coached her to lie in her sworn deposition to defend the outlet during the Dominion Voting Systems case, according to the NYT. Grossberg dismissed the complaint Friday in a court filing in Delaware Superior Court without prejudice, according to the report.

Grossberg reportedly plans on refiling the case soon in another jurisdiction.

“Fox would be mistaken in viewing our client’s voluntary dismissal of her civil conspiracy claims as a retreat from those claims,” Grossberg’s lawyer Parisis G. Filippatos said, according to the NYT. (RELATED: ‘This Is A Victory For Fox’: CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Laments Fox News’ Dominion Settlement)

“We have often stated in public that we believe Abby Grossberg’s claims surrounding her coerced testimony in the Dominion case form the essential connective tissue between Fox’s misconduct in that case and the case being adjudicated by Smartmatic in New York, where it is seeking $2.7 billion in damages for a very similar misconduct by Fox.”

Grossberg has a pending lawsuit against Fox News in which she also alleges Carlson’s show environment was misogynistic and toxic. Grossberg was fired by Fox days after filing her suits.

Fox News reached a settlement with Dominion for $787.5 million in April just minutes before a defamation trial was set to begin. Dominion sued in 2021 alleging the outlet falsely criticized and “deeply damaged” the company’s reputation following the 2020 election.