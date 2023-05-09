‘Yikes, It Got Complicated’: Beverly D’Angelo Sheds Light On Relationship With Iconic Ex-Partner

Famous actress Beverly D’Angelo posted a candid video to her Instagram account Monday and revealed personal details about her relationship with Al Pacino.

D’Angelo wrote a lengthy caption to her post. “When I asked what you wanted to see on my page, my dm box got filled up with questions about my relationship with Al Pacino,” the actress began. “My story with Al began 27 years ago, two artists meeting, falling in love. We lived together for seven years, had two children ,broke up, but continued steadily on our journey as co parents- and came to share our lives with a deeper kind of intimacy, honesty and acceptance than a ”traditional” relationship would have allowed,” she wrote to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverly D’Angelo (@officialbeverlydangelo)

She shed more light on the intimate connection she shares with the legendary actor.

“We’ve always been linked on the creative level- our conversations about acting, the search/ need for expression- that’s a conversation that started in 96 and continues to this day,” she said.

D’Angelo acknowledged that her relationship with Pacino was an unconventional.

“It’s def a unique relationship, encompassing a wide breadth / depth of experiences and emotions, through thick and thin, a true friendship,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverly D’Angelo (@officialbeverlydangelo)

The famous actress also discussed the down-side of her time with Pacino, and highlighted the breakdown of their relationship.

“Yikes, it got complicated. Our split was finalized in 2004,” she said. (RELATED: Robert De Niro Is A Dad Again At Age 79)

“The power of our love for our children was the basis for resolving any conflicts and creating a new history as co-parents leading individual lives separately, but always intertwined as a family,” she added.

“As for me and Al, it is a unique and profound friendship between two artists that endures to this day. 27 years now of doing it our way,” she said.