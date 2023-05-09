CNBC Anchor Leaves Network After Sexual Harassment Complaint Ousted CEO

A CNBC anchor whose sexual harassment complaint resulted in the ouster of NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell is leaving the network, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Hadley Gamble, who was a senior international correspondent for the financial network, received a multi-million dollar settlement, according to the Post. (RELATED: CNBC Anchor Reveals Poll Showing Some Want To Use Student Loan Forgiveness Funds On ‘Travel And Dining Out’)

CNBC announces it is parting ways with anchor/correspondent Hadley Gamble, who filed complaint that led to dismissal of NBC Universal chief Jeff Shell. — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) May 9, 2023

“Gamble has been a distinguished journalist for more than a decade for CNBC, undertaking highly visible and challenging assignments, and developing deep expertise in the Middle East and beyond,” a Comcast spokesperson told the Post about Gamble, who hosted “Capital Connection” from a studio in Dubai.

Gamble had an on-and-off relationship with Shell since 2012 before she filed the complaint accusing Shell of sexual harassment and sexual discrimination that led to Shell’s sudden departure from NBC Universal in April.

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret,” Shell said in a statement released April 23, according to Deadline.

Gamble also faced an internal investigation into her relationship with 76-year-old Tom Barrack, a billionaire who backed former President Donald Trump, the New York Post reported.

