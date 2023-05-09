Melania Reveals 2024 Plans

Former First Lady Melania Trump officially endorsed her husband’s bid for president and revealed her plans for 2024 in a new interview Tuesday.

“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” Melania said in an interview. “My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again.” (RELATED: Lee Zelda Endorses Donald Trump)

Melania also revealed that if Trump were to win back the White House in 2024, her goal as First Lady would be to once again prioritize “the well-being and development of children.”

“My focus would continue to be creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow, and thrive,” she told Fox News. “If additional problems arise, I will take the time to study them and understand their root causes.My goal would be to ensure that every child has the support and resources they need to reach their full potential,” she revealed to the outlet.

KEY ENDORSEMENT: @MELANIATRUMP, fully behind Trump’s 2024 campaign, reveals what she would prioritize if given “the privilege” of serving as first lady again. Her exclusive interview with Fox News Digital. https://t.co/zVh5DMYCK1 pic.twitter.com/Xtgw4NT0aX — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 9, 2023



Melania announced her support following a private luncheon at Mar-a-Lago May 6, commemorating the fifth anniversary of her “Be Best” campaign, which sought to tackle some of the major issues facing children in their physical, social and emotional well-being, the outlet stated.

Since leaving the White House, the former First Lady has worked to expand the initiative, awarding computer science scholarships to children coming out of the foster care system to help them become independent and contributing members of society, Fox News reported.

“At the present time, there are more than 400,000 children in the foster care system, and there is less than a 3% chance of former foster children completing their college education. In fact, many end up on the street, homeless,” she explained. “My objective is to reduce the gap and increase access to higher education for those who leave the foster care system.”