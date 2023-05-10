Anthropologie Hates Its Customers

Anthropologie posted a video of a biological male wearing dresses. The clothing company turned off the comment section on this video, so women went to a separate Anthropologie post to speak their minds.

Kelsey Bolar said, “Anthro so progressive that you’re replac[ing] female models with MEN. The patriarchy is alive and well. If men are who you want to buy your clothes, then congrats. That’s all you’ll have left after insulting your customer base. Bye!”

Preach, sis. No one’s got money to spend on a $100 ripped-up t-shirt anyways.

