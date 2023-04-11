REPORT: Kliff Kingsbury Lands New Gig At USC

Shoutout to my man Kliff Kingsbury!

Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired back in January as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, is set to become a member of the University of Southern California’s (USC) football staff where he will be working with the team’s quarterbacks, according to NFL Network.

Both the timeline of Kingsbury becoming a Trojan and his exact role will become more clear in the next few weeks, according to ESPN.

In 2022, Kingsbury put up a 4-13 record as the head coach of the Cardinals, which ultimately led to his firing. In four seasons, Kingsbury had a win-loss-tie tally of 28-37-1, and only made the postseason once.

The move will be a return to USC for Kingsbury, who was hired as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the football program in 2018. The next year, Kingsbury took the NFL head coaching position with Arizona.

Former #Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is expected to join Lincoln Riley at USC and work with the team’s quarterbacks, per sources. So Kingsbury, who was part of the team that drafted Kyler Murray at No. 1 overall, now will coach another potential No. 1 pick in Caleb Williams. pic.twitter.com/MxwzrEVb9J — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 11, 2023

Man … Kliff Kingsbury did everything so perfectly.

He gets fired as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, but instead of laying at home and crying about it, he goes on vacation to Thailand with his model girlfriend. And then when he’s ready to make a return to football, he lands a gig in sunny southern California — and Los Angeles at that, with a prestigious football school like USC. (RELATED: New York Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Buys His Mom A New House For Mother’s Day)

It clearly all worked out for my man Kliff.