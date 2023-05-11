Robert De Niro Reveals His Baby’s Name And Photograph

Robert De Niro recently announced the birth of his 7th child Monday, and now he’s ready to present his youngster to the world.

The first images of De Niro’s baby and the grand reveal of his child’s name were announced on “CBS Mornings” by Gayle King. The legendary actor and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen are the proud new parents of a baby girl. Her name is Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro and she was born April 6. The newborn weighed in at 6 ounces, and both Tiffany and Gia are doing well and enjoying their bonding time together as a new family.

Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen welcomed Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro in early April — and now, she’s making her national TV debut on #CBSMornings. https://t.co/OJJxGcEKlU pic.twitter.com/opiFRpWkRs — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 11, 2023

De Niro’s eldest child is 51 years old – a significant age difference between his first and seventh children. The actor definitely wasn’t caught off-guard to discover he was becoming a father again at the age of 79. In fact, King informed her audience that the iconic actor and his girlfriend had planned to start a family together, and their dreams came true with Gia.

King had hosted De Niro on her show Saturday, and discussed De Niro’s upcoming movie, ironically titled “About My Father.” He did not make mention of his new child at that time.

The actor was interviewed by an Entertainment Tonight writer just three days later, at which point he opened up about becoming a father again. King noted that she wished he had revealed the news on her show, and had phoned his agent to see if she could score the exclusive baby photos and name information. (RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Tells Howard Stern Her Father Put Bars On Windows To Keep Boys Away)

The actor’s 6 adult children are Drena, Raphael, Julian, Aaron, Elliot and Helen, according to People.