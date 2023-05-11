Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Attacking At Least 9 Women With Metal Bat In Chicago

Chicago police arrested a woman Wednesday in connection with a series of metal baseball bat attacks on the city’s northwest side, multiple outlets report.

Police believe the same female suspect is responsible for six attacks involving nine women that have occurred since Sunday, according to NBC Chicago. Denise Solorzano, 26, is facing charges including three counts of aggravated battery in a public place, four counts of aggravated battery use of a deadly weapon and one count of felony aggravated assault, ABC7 Chicago reported.

Each of the incidents took place during the day on Sunday and Tuesday, officials told NBC Chicago. Victims included a 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman from an attack on Chicago’s North Mozart Street, ABC7 reported. A third attack allegedly occurred soon after, involving a 34-year-old female victim on West Cullorn Avenue.

In each alleged attack, a white sedan pulled up and a female suspect armed with a metal baseball bat exited the vehicle to come after each victim, NBC Chicago reported, citing officials.

Cell phone video shared with the outlet reportedly shows a woman battering another woman who was walking a stroller with her young daughter. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Clobbers Chicago Mayor Over Crime Hurting The ‘Poorest People’)

“And she walked toward the two women with the baby, I thought she must know them or something, or maybe she was playing a joke on them, and then I saw the woman with the bat start hitting the ladies over and over again, and the ladies were screaming,” witness Shannon Condon said, according to ABC7.