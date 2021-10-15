Woman With Baseball Bat Allegedly Attacks Capitol Police, Bites Officer

A 25-year-old woman carrying a baseball bat “became combative” Friday, biting one of the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officers.

The suspect, identified by police as Olivia Romero, “appeared agitated” and “started yelling” when she was approached by Capitol Police officers near the Capitol’s West Front at around 9:30 am, according to The Hill.

“When she raised the bat, the officers attempted to take it. In that moment, the woman became combative and bit one of the officers,” the USCP said, The Hill reported.

ALERT: US Capitol Police have arrested at 25 y/o woman who is accused of incident at 930am… brandishing bat, then *biting* a Capitol Police officer near 1st St SW.. near west front of Capitol — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 15, 2021

She is currently in custody and charges are pending, according to the outlet.

The Friday incident became the latest in a series of security scares near the Capitol since the Jan. 6 riots.

Here are scenes from the arrest. pic.twitter.com/AkPGV7y6hn — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) October 15, 2021

The USCP arrested a man Sept. 13 armed with a machete and bayonet outside Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters. The suspect did not have a license plate on his vehicle, which displayed a swastika and “other white supremacist symbols” on its side. The arrested driver described himself as “on patrol.”

In an early April attack, a man rammed his car into a police barricade at the Capitol, killing one police officer and injuring another. (RELATED: Heartbreaking Video Captures Emotional Mother, Daughter During Memorial Service For Slain Officer Billy Evans)

The deadly attack’s suspect, Noah Green, reportedly had a “large knife” and charged the officers and then was shot to death.