REPORT: Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets Teammates Are Hilariously Getting Jealous With Each Other Over Time Spent With QB

See … the New York Jets are already showing their dysfunction.

Aaron Rodgers is going all out in an attempt to be a New Yorker. After being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets April 24, Rodgers has been seen all over the city, even at the practice facility of the Jets despite it being the offseason.

During Tuesday’s Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Rodgers was spotted courtside sitting with Jets cornerback and defensive rookie of the year Sauce Gardner.

While that might look good on paper, it’s actually causing some jealousy among his teammates, with New York’s offensive rookie of the year Garrett Wilson questioning why he isn’t being invited to hang out with Rodgers.

New York Jets SNY reporter Connor Hughes tweeted:

Garrett Wilson said he talked to Aaron Rodgers this morning about why he hasn’t been able to get one of these tickets to the games he’s been attending. He’s been to games with Allen Lazard, Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall, etc. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 3, 2023

Well, that didn’t take long.

I said in a recent blog how the dysfunction of the New York Jets will eventually show itself in the Aaron Rodgers era. I admit, I didn’t think it would be this quick, but here we are. And with the magnifying glass on the Jets the way it is with them having Rodgers, you can be sure we’re going to see a ton more dysfunction, and quickly. (RELATED: Man Accused Of Trying To Kidnap WWE Superstar Sonya Deville Just Got Slammed With 15 Years In Prison)

After all, this is the Jets that we’re talking about. They just can’t help themselves.