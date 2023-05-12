EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Press Department Of Education Over Proposed Rule Regarding Title IX

Republican Texas Rep. Michael Cloud and a group of House Republicans sent a letter to Department of Education (DOE) Secretary Miguel Cardona on Friday, calling for answers regarding proposed changes to Title IX.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter, in which Cloud and 33 other GOP lawmakers press for answers over the Education Department’s proposed changes to Title IX in April that would prevent “categorical” bans on transgender athletes within public K-12 schools and colleges.

The new rule would make it so public K-12 schools and colleges are banned from using a “one-size-fits-all-policy” that does not allow students to join sports teams based on their gender identity.

“The Department’s proposed rule sets a dangerous precedent for undermining the intent of Congress,” Cloud and the other lawmakers state in the letter. “Furthermore, its implementation would lead to questions on whether other areas of educational activity would be similarly regulated by the Department of Education, instead of the states to which the Constitution grants that power. The Department should refrain from supplanting state authority; therefore, we respectfully urge the Department of Education to immediately withdraw the proposed rule.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Republicans Call For Oversight Of UVA Youth Gender Clinic Exposed By Daily Caller Report)

“This rule is a dangerous overstep by this administration that places ‘gender ideology’ over women’s opportunities,” Cloud told the Caller before sending the letter. “Under no circumstance should our daughters and granddaughters be deprived of opportunities because of this administration’s radical, woke agenda. Title IX was meant to protect women and girls, but Biden’s Department of Education is now weaponizing the federal rule-making process to destroy their athletic and academic protections and opportunities.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan Officially Subpoenas Department Of Education Over School Boards Issue)

The Caller contacted the DOE about the letter to which they did not immediately respond.