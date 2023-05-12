Miami Dolphins Release The Most Epic Must-Watch Hype Video To Announce 2023 Schedule, Which Features Chiefs And Eagles

I am so amped for the 2023 season!

The Miami Dolphins released their 2023 NFL schedule Thursday, which features some of the sexiest games in the league for the upcoming season — and the Fins made sure they commemorated everything with an epic must-watch hype video.

Miami’s 2023 schedule has three primetime games and two other nationally televised contests altogether, including a Monday Night Football face off against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium and two Sunday Night Football appearances: one at the New England Patriots and another road game against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dolphins are also set for two holiday games happening Black Friday at the New York Jets and Christmas Eve with Miami hosting the Dallas Cowboys. And there’s also an international square off on the Fins’ schedule as they will head to Frankfurt, Germany to play the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

See what I mean?

Absolutely sexy games

And to announce this glorious schedule, the Miami Dolphins dropped this must-see beauty:

Get your popcorn ready. 🍿 Introducing your 2023 Miami Dolphins schedule! pic.twitter.com/afSl4VYbpn — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 12, 2023

2023 is gonna be a movie. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/5CfdgbKfuD — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 12, 2023

Man, that got me so hyped! And after that, Miami is the new Los Angeles! (Though we were always better, so whatever)

I understand as a Miami Dolphins fan that we were given one of the toughest schedules in the NFL, but with the stacked team that we have on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball (and the grade A coaching staff to operate it), I’m ready for the challenge. At this point, with all of the fantastic moves that happened in the offseason and now with this hype video, I’m just ready to get to the campaign.

Yeah, we have to play the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, and yeah, we have the Kansas City Chiefs in an international game. We’ve got a lot of pressure-cooker contests on the schedule. I’m completely aware of all of this. (RELATED: Gambling Scandals Are Popping Up Left And Right In Sports … Here’s Another One. What On Earth Is Going On?)

But something just tells me … I just got that feeling … the Dolphins are going to do something special in 2023.

LIKE SUPER BOWL, BABY!

GO FINS!