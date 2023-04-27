Editorial

REPORT: Dalvin Cook Wants To Leave Minnesota Vikings To Play For Hometown Team Miami Dolphins

BLOG
Dalvin Cook #4 of the Minnesota Vikings walks out prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

For the love of God, Stephen Ross! Make this happen!

One of the biggest superstars talked about during the NFL offseason is Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, and he’s been heavily linked to the Miami Dolphins — his hometown team.

Well, those rumors picked up an incredible amount of steam Wednesday, as a new report from ESPN says the South Floridian wants to play for my Phins. And not just that, but Miami “could get aggressive” if the Vikings pick another running back in the draft, which would signal Minnesota’s readiness to move on from the former Florida State Seminole.

And there’s not just the ESPN report: You also have the fact Cook covered the Vikings logo in a recent Instagram story:

To throw even more fuel on the fire, Cook was recently in Miami competing in a fishing tournament — and my man won the thing, too! (RELATED: Damian Lillard Causes Stir With Retweet About Teaming Up With Giannis Antetokounmpo In Portland)

Oh man, I want this to happen so badly … let’s get it done, Phins!