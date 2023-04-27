REPORT: Dalvin Cook Wants To Leave Minnesota Vikings To Play For Hometown Team Miami Dolphins

For the love of God, Stephen Ross! Make this happen!

One of the biggest superstars talked about during the NFL offseason is Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, and he’s been heavily linked to the Miami Dolphins — his hometown team.

Well, those rumors picked up an incredible amount of steam Wednesday, as a new report from ESPN says the South Floridian wants to play for my Phins. And not just that, but Miami “could get aggressive” if the Vikings pick another running back in the draft, which would signal Minnesota’s readiness to move on from the former Florida State Seminole.

According to ESPN, some sources believe the Dolphins “could get aggressive” and make a play for Dalvin Cook if the Vikings signal they are ready to move on from him by drafting another running back (Via Bleacher Report) pic.twitter.com/W5YcSXsmQ2 — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) April 26, 2023

And there’s not just the ESPN report: You also have the fact Cook covered the Vikings logo in a recent Instagram story:

Dalvin Cook covers Vikings logo on Instagram story… only a matter of time until we hear something on his status 👀 pic.twitter.com/exw8S0yl2N — Vikings Central (@VikesCentral) April 26, 2023

To throw even more fuel on the fire, Cook was recently in Miami competing in a fishing tournament — and my man won the thing, too! (RELATED: Damian Lillard Causes Stir With Retweet About Teaming Up With Giannis Antetokounmpo In Portland)

Dalvin Cook is in Miami…winning a fishing tournament, in case y’all were wondering why he skipped Vikings voluntary workouts…😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ix24wtEK7N — I Ain’t Him (@Phincane) April 17, 2023

Oh man, I want this to happen so badly … let’s get it done, Phins!