Psychotherapist Stella O’Malley Says Trans Mental Health ‘Does Not Seem To Be Improved’ By Sex Changes

Irish psychotherapist Stella O’Malley pushed back against transgender ideology in a video taken during a GenSpect conference Thursday.

Directed by O’Malley, GenSpect is an organization of parents, doctors, professionals and detransitioned individuals promoting an alternative approach to transgender issues. GenSpect does not “believe that children are equipped to make life-long decisions about medical transition procedures,” according to the organization’s official website.

“We’re in a weird world where doctors, philosophers, feminists, middle-aged mothers and psychologists would be picketed for asking questions, because actually that’s our most common theme, is we have questions,” O’Malley told Irish news outlet Gript.

“The mental health of these people does not seem to be improved by medical transition,” she continued. (RELATED: ‘Making Squeaking Noises’: Former Abortion Doctor Says His Instinct Was To ‘Suffocate’ Born Alive Baby)

There was no substantial difference in mental health outcomes between gender-confused children who did or did not undergo social transition, a U.K. study from April found. A study funded by the the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in January claimed to discover cross-sex treatments improved the mental health of transgender and nonbinary adolescents, but two of the study’s participants committed suicide and 11 developed suicidal ideation.

O’Malley also took aim at the use of puberty blockers for kids, which the medical establishment touts as a harmless and reversible way for children to explore their gender identity.

“I think it’s very worrisome to see children who are gender non-conforming to be medicalized. Because when you medicalize a child with puberty blockers, generally around puberty, you’re suppressing their sexual awakening,” she said.

“About 70, 80 percent of gender non-conforming kids end up as lesbians or gay. So the feminine little boy who may be gender dysphoric because he’s feminine, and he might [have] internalized homophobia, he might want to be gay but he’s a feminine boy — if his puberty is blocked, he will never figure out that he is a gay man, because he won’t have a sexual awakening,” O’Malley continued.