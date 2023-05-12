REPORT: Tom Brady To Take ‘Passive’ Ownership Role With Las Vegas Raiders

Is Tom Brady building his post-retirement empire in Sin City?

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is in heavy conversations to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN. This is Brady’s second partnership to potentially come together with Raiders owner Mark Davis on purchasing a stake in a professional sports franchise in less than two months.

Talks between Brady and Davis have been happening for weeks now, and a deal appears to be on the horizon; however, ESPN’s sources did note the negotiations are still very sensitive and fluid. It’s expected that Brady’s investment will be “passive,” according to ESPN, and he would have neither operational control nor authority over the Raiders in both business and football matters.

Back in March, Brady purchased a stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, which are also primarily owned by Davis.

NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN’s @SethWickersham and me, potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months. pic.twitter.com/pVnxqwTrGT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2023

If I was in Tom Brady’s position where I’m a legendary seven-time Super Bowl champion and ready to build my post-retirement empire, I would have personally chosen Miami, but Las Vegas would have definitely been second on my list. And who am I kidding, I would 100% have business endeavors there, but it’s looking like Brady is making Sin City the primary city of his empire. (RELATED: Former All-Pro WR Brandon Marshall Wants To Come Out Of Retirement And Play With Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets)

Hey, I’m not gonna hate on him there. It is Vegas, after all:

Just check out how they watch a hockey game, for crying out loud:

I can’t wait to get back for a visit myself — love that city.