‘A Lot Of Joy, Even In Those Tough Moments’: Donna Summer’s Daughter Opens Up About Star’s Final Months

Disco icon Donna Summer’s youngest daughter, Brooklyn Sudano, shared a touching tribute to her mother ahead of the release of HBO Documentary “Love To Love You, Donna Summer.”

“My mom was always so strong and so direct about how she wanted to do things. I think it was the first time where she allowed me to step up and care for her in a different way, and receive it. We’re both really strong-willed,” Sudano, who co-directed the documentary, told People Magazine.

“So, it was really an amazing,” she continued. “Hard time, but amazing time as well that we got to spend. I’m sure it’s also part of the reason why I ended up doing this film, because I did get to spend such a meaningful time with her during that last year.”

Donna Summer’s Daughter Recalls Final Months with the Late Disco Legend in New Doc (Exclusive) https://t.co/kkyK5ptAEx — People (@people) May 12, 2023

“She had joy in knowing that her family showed up for her and that … She wanted to keep it private. We all respected that, and it was hard to do that, but it was something that she felt she needed to have in order to fight the fight that she wanted to fight. So I think that there was a lot of joy, even in those tough moments for her,” Sudano added.

The documentary is “an in-depth look at the iconic artist as her voice and artistry takes her from the avant-garde music scene in Germany, to the glitter and bright lights of dance clubs in New York,” according to HBO’s website.

Sudano gained a tremendous amount of “grace and understanding” for her mom as she began to see her as a human being and not just a parent, according to People.

Much of the film focuses on the later years of Summer’s four decade career.

“When you see my mom in those unguarded moments, she’s super funny, silly and very creative. Our life was, until the day she died, about creation,” Sudano remembered. “Everything was about creating a beautiful flower arrangement or a beautiful meal or a beautiful home. Her sensibility was as a true artist, always to be creating, always to make something more beautiful or more of an experience,” the Taken star told People.

Summer, who died of lung cancer in 2012, was nominated for 18 Grammy Awards in her career and won five. (RELATED: The Best Of Donna Summer [VIDEO])

The movie will be available to stream on HBO platforms on May 20 at 8 p.m. eastern time.