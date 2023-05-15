North Carolina Women’s Center Director Blasts Local Leaders For ‘Silence’ Following Pro-Abortion Vandalism

The director of an Asheville, North Carolina, pregnancy center that was vandalized as part of a wave attacks against pro-life centers after the leak of the Dobbs decision is blasting local leaders for their “silence.”

The extremist abortion group Jane’s Revenge claimed responsibility for a June 7 attack on the Mountain Area Pregnancy Services (MAPS) in Asheville, North Carolina. The group had allegedly spray-painted, “If abortions aren’t safe, then neither are you,” on the center. (RELATED: Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Reportedly Vandalized With Decapitated Chicken and Mutilated Lamb)

“From the day of the attack to today, I haven’t had anyone [in leadership] just call me and say, ‘I’m sorry, we hate this happened in our town,'” Kristi Brown, executive director of the center, said to Fox News Digital.

“Our support after the attack came from various people across the U.S. who saw it on places like Fox News, as well as from local churches and local ministry supporters.”

Brown praised local law enfacement, saying they have provided security in the center’s parking lot following the attack.

“To this day, they pop in our parking lot,” she said. “If we see them, we offer them a bottle of water, to come in and use the bathroom, whatever.”