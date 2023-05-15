‘Different Interpretations’: Top Taiwanese Official Responds To Biden’s Remarks About US Troops In Taiwan

A top Taiwanese official responded Monday to the Biden administration repeatedly clarifying President Joe Biden’s remarks about Taiwan, saying the U.S. can have “different interpretations” about the “One China” policy, but that there is also “One Taiwan.”

Biden has vowed to send U.S. troops in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan, seemingly departing from a decades-long practice of U.S. non-commitment to military action. In response, the Biden administration scrambled to maintain that the U.S. stands by its “One China” policy and does not encourage Taiwanese independence. (RELATED: White House Does A Double Take After Biden Says US Troops Would Defend Taiwan If China Attacks)

“I think we have different interpretations for the so-called ‘One China’ policy. I also agree with [the] ‘One China’ policy, but I would add ‘One Taiwan’ as well,” You Si-kun, the president of the Taiwanese Legislative Yuan, told the Daily Caller.

Under the “One China” policy, the U.S. recognizes that the Chinese government is the only government but merely acknowledges the Chinese position that Taiwan is a part of China. Officially, the policy of “strategic ambiguity” means that the U.S. has an unofficial relationship with the island.

China maintains the “One China” principle, which argues that Taiwan is a part of China and denies that there are two different countries.

“I disagree with the so-called ‘One China’ principle. But I respect ‘One China.’ However, there is ‘One Taiwan’ as well. So, for the United States’ ‘One China’ policy, the United States can have different interpretation[s] about this policy. That’s my personal view,” You added.

You also said he has “appreciation” for Biden for saying the U.S. would send troops in the event of a Chinese attack. (RELATED: White House Scrambles After Biden Promises War With China Over Taiwan)

The president has made remarks about protecting Taiwan militarily on at least three different occasions.

In September, he clarified that he would support sending U.S. troops to the island in the wake of a Chinese attack, after saying in May of 2022 that the U.S. would intervene militarily.

Both times, the Biden administration offered comments clarifying that the “One China” policy still stands.

In October of 2021, Biden said the U.S. has a “commitment” to defending the island.

China issued warnings to the U.S. when then- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian saying that the People’s Liberation Army would not “sit idly by” in the event of the trip.

In November, Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping that America’s “One China” policy has not changed, that the world has an interest in keeping peace in the Taiwan Strait and that the U.S. opposes any change to the status quo “by either side.”