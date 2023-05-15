Dylan Raiola, No. 1 Overall High School Football Recruit, Commits To Georgia

And the rich just keep on getting richer.

Dylan Raiola, who is listed as the No. 1 overall high school football recruit in the 2024 class, announced Monday that he has committed to the University of Georgia.

Coming in at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, the signal-caller is from Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona. The son of former NFL offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, Dylan decided on the Bulldogs over USC and Nebraska.

“There’s a culture and a standard that I was attracted to,” said Raiola to ESPN. “The more time that went by, the stronger I felt about Georgia and ultimately led to this decision.”

Raiola tallied 2,435 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions as a junior, while throwing for 3,341 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions in his sophomore year.

Athens,GA is Home!!! I’m a Dawg!! Go Dawgs📍🐶 pic.twitter.com/VWN9Vf55sy — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) May 15, 2023

The No. 1 prospect goes to the back-to-back national champions, the rich get richer, yeah, none of this is surprising.

But what a smart decision on Dylan Raiola’s part to not go to Ohio State. Look, I get it, they’ve been dominant in the past with national championship-winning football. Yeah, you’re going to win consistently there. But man … I just can’t get on board with their brand, never have been. There’s nothing marketable to me about the Buckeyes program.

Now, of course, this is all subjective. Some people like their basic uniforms and buckeye leaves that look like asterisk-style stars that a child drew, or marijuana leaves, but to me? (RELATED: Umpire Saves Florida Youth Baseball Player From Getting Slammed By ‘Dustnado’ In Horrifying Scene)

… I just can’t dig it.

I sound like such a hater, I know, but this is how I would look at OSU‘s marketability through the eyes of a recruit.