Miller Lite’s Chief Of Marketing Has Spent Years Flopping From One Liberal Cause To Another

Sofia Colucci, the chief marketing officer of Molson Coors Beverage, which owns Miller Lite, has a past of supporting liberal causes such as gun control, protests for George Floyd, illegal immigration and the COVID-19 vaccine, social media posts reviewed by the Daily Caller found.

Miller Lite released an ad on March 7 titled, “Bad $#!T to Good $#!T,” which goes after the beer industry for its supposed sexism against women. The ad has drawn recent criticism after Bud Light’s promotion of transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney showed off a beer can with the influencer’s face on it. They also released a can with a rainbow that states “celebrate everyone’s identity,” and features different pronouns.

Colucci has deleted many of the posts, however, the Caller took screenshots of her posts before they were deleted. Colucci donated and shared a fundraiser on her Facebook page that goes to reuniting migrants with their immigrant families. She also shared another page regarding the Las Vegas Shooting, saying members of Congress who received donations from the NRA need to meet with the victims and implement stricter gun laws. (RELATED: Miller Lite Released A Progressive Ad Two Months Ago And Now It’s Going Viral)

In another post, she praised the Pope for “stressing the importance” of the COVID-19 vaccine and said people who were reluctant to get the vaccine would hopefully be steered by his actions. Colucci also changed her profile photo to include “I got my COVID-19 vaccine. We can do this,” and shared a post from Miller to buy shirts for the COVID-19 vaccine. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Social Media Pics From Bud Light Ad Exec Who Slammed ‘Fratty’ Culture Seem Pretty Fratty)

One post that also seems to no longer be active on Colucci’s Facebook page is one of former Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain’s concession speech to former President Barack Obama. Colucci wrote, “Wow. Amazing and a reminder of what a true leader does.”

After George Floyd was killed, Colucci posted a black square in support of Black Lives Matter and Floyd on Black Out Tuesday, to remember Floyd.

Colucci also shared a post from Obama and said, “If only we had his leadership right now. His suggestions on how to take action are helpful.”

The Caller contacted Colucci about her Facebook posts to which she did not immediately respond.

Molson Coors was unapologetic in a comment to the Daily Caller.

“People can take issue with our ads or our brands, and that’s everyone’s right. But we have thousands of hardworking people from all walks of life who are only doing what millions of other Americans do every day, working hard to earn a living, and we will always support them in their work,” Molson Coors’ Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer Adam Collins told the Caller in a statement.

“This video was about two things: worm poop and saying women shouldn’t be forced to mud wrestle in order to sell beer. Neither of these things should be remotely controversial and we hope beer drinkers can appreciate the humor (and ridiculousness) of this video from back in March,” the company said in statement Monday.