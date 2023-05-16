More Than 50 New Hampshire State Reps. Endorse DeSantis For President

More than 50 New Hampshire state representatives have endorsed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024.

DeSantis is widely expected to launch a presidential campaign now that Florida’s legislative session has concluded, and New Hampshire will host the nation’s first GOP primary in early 2024. The large swath of New Hampshire’s state House members that are backing DeSantis include Republican state House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, according to Never Back Down, the political action committee (PAC) tasked with recruiting the governor to run for president. (RELATED: Pro-DeSantis Super PAC Staffs Up Ahead Of Expected Presidential Launch)

“New Hampshire wants a leader with a winning conservative record that will bring new energy and economic growth to our country. They know that leader is Governor Ron DeSantis,” Erin Perrine, communications director for the PAC, said in a statement. “Under Governor DeSantis’s leadership, Florida has become the fastest growing state in the country, and he’s secured historic tax cuts for Floridians, including eliminating the state’s sales tax on baby items to support Florida families. New Hampshire’s leaders know his success should serve as a blueprint for our nation and are excited to support him because he can defeat Joe Biden in 2024 and put our country back on track.”

Over 50 state representatives in New Hampshire are endorsing Ron DeSantis: pic.twitter.com/brZbFUuwwO — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) May 16, 2023

The pro-DeSantis PAC, founded by former acting deputy Secretary of Homeland Security during the Trump administration, Ken Cuccinelli, is staffing up in the first 18 Republican primary states in preparation for Super Tuesday on March 5, 2024, as it readies for a presidential launch. In the key early primary state of Iowa, the PAC has already hired a half dozen staffers including Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ former chief of staff.

“We already have a dominant presence in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada, and we are expanding our operations outside of these first four primary states as the energy behind Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president and defeat Joe Biden in 2024 continues to grow,” Perrine previously said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

DeSantis wrapped up the Florida legislative session on May 5 after he was able to sign a long list of GOP-backed bills relating to abortion, gun rights, school choice and many others. The Legislature also passed an elections bill that clarified Florida’s resign-to-run law, which could have prevented DeSantis from running for president without first resigning as governor.

The governor’s political team did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

