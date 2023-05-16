Priscilla Presley Reportedly Settles Real Estate Battle With Lisa Marie’s Daughter

A settlement over Lisa Marie Presley’s will has been reached between Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter, Riley Keough, a representative for Presley confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Following the death of Lisa Marie in January, her mother filed a petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court calling into question the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to her daughter’s will, The Hollywood Reporter stated. In the amendment, Presley and former business manager Barry Siegel were replaced as co-trustees of Lisa Marie’s estate by her children, Riley Keough and now-deceased son, Benjamin Keough.

Presley maintained the amendment replacing her as co-trustee of the Elvis Presley estate, including a stake in the musician’s intellectual property, was never provided to her in her daughter’s lifetime, as was required by the terms of the trust, the outlet stated. Presley further noted her name was misspelled, the document was never notarized and Lisa Marie’s signature was “inconsistent with her usual and customary signature.” (RELATED: ‘My Heart Is Completely Shattered’: ‘Elvis’ Actor Speaks Out After Death Of Lisa Marie Presley)

“My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing,” Presley announced in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Although the media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter,” she added.

As Siegel had already announced his intention to resign, Keough was already slated to join Presley as co-trustee of the estate, the outlet stated. Though details of the deal were not disclosed, the terms are still subject to court approval.